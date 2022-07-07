Pennsylvania College of Technology is producing a large share of skilled manufacturing students, with a recent foundation awarding six of 32 total scholarships to Penn College students.

Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs—the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International—promotes skilled manufacturing careers.

The foundation awarded the $1,500-$2,500 scholarships to full-time undergraduate students enrolled in a certificate or degree program leading to a career in manufacturing.

Penn College students received six of the 32 scholarships for the Fall 2022 semester.

“NBT awarding scholarships to several of our students is reflective of the hands-on, technical training that they receive at the college,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “That training—coupled with a strong theoretical base—is why Penn College graduates are coveted by industry. We are proud of these tomorrow makers who recognize the promise and value of manufacturing careers.”

The Penn College NBT scholarship recipients are welding & fabrication engineering technology students Dylan M. Berguson, of Jersey Shore; Tyler D. Dubien, of York; William G. Makovsky, of Coplay; and Jason S. Theodore, of St. George’s, Grenada; Caleb D. Coots, of Tioga, majoring in metal fabrication technology; and Jack J. Stump, of York, a machine tool technology student.

“The most difficult jobs to fill today are those in the skilled trades and engineering,” said Edward Youdell, NBT president. “With majors in welding, mechanical engineering, machine tool technology, automation engineering technology, metal fabrication technology, and welding & fabrication engineering technology, these students will be prepared for the skilled labor openings that American manufacturers must fill.”

U.S. manufacturing will have an estimated 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030, according to a study conducted by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute.

In addition to the monetary award, NBT scholarship winners received a complimentary one-year FMA membership and a Student Design Kit CAD software package from SolidWorks Corp., an industry partner of NBT.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.