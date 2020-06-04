Williamsport -- Despite ending their semester during unprecedented times, Pennsylvania College of Technology students were still able to earn industry certifications related to computer-aided design.

The students represent three majors from the School of Engineering Technology and passed exams proving their proficiency with SolidWorks, a 3D CAD software tool.

The tests require students to meet several hands-on challenges, representing various aspects of the software. Nine students became certified SolidWorks associates and four earned their SolidWorks professional certification, showing advanced skills with the software.

"We always encourage students to seek CAD certifications," said Craig A. Miller, instructor and department head of engineering and industrial design technology. "Obtaining the certifications reflects the skills and dedication that employers want to see. Without a doubt, the certifications help students stand out in the job market upon graduation."

Students passing the certified SolidWorks professional exam were:

Dustin Buchanan of Shinglehouse

Riley C. Cotner of Muncy

Leander M. Shaffer of Lewisburg

Mark A. Turek of Red Lion

All four students are majoring in engineering design technology.

Industrial design students who passed the SolidWorks associate exam were:

Dylan R. Baley of Corning, New York

Graham E. Burnett of Pompton Lakes, New Jersey

Jeremy R. Draper-Bell of Bath, New York

Alexander G. Geyer of Montoursville

Andrew J. Goth of Emmaus

Cameron P. Reese Jr. of Collegeville.

Manufacturing engineering technology students Kevin M. Hoffman of Manasquan, New Jersey, and Gavin M. Orr of Columbia Cross Roads also passed the exam, as did mechatronics student Levi E. Pomeroy, of Dillsburg.