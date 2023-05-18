Williamsport, Pa. — Nearly 50 Pennsylvania College of Technology students earned valuable industry certifications related to engineering design in 2022-23, including five students who obtained multiple credentials.

All the certifications are the result of passing exams focused on SolidWorks, a prominent computer-aided design and engineering program used in manufacturing industries worldwide.

“We believe strongly that software certifications set our students apart from the competition,” said Craig A. Miller, instructor and department head of engineering & industrial design technology. “Our students’ dedication to not only learning the design software that we teach but also mastering the techniques required to pass industry-recognized exams speaks volumes to the employers who are seeking students with these skills.”

Passing two exams each were engineering design technology students Preston J. Evey, of Lamar; Zachary C. Moore, of Albion, New York; and Caleb J. Morgan, of Shirleysburg. They earned the following SolidWorks certifications: Evey, certified professional and certified associate in additive manufacturing; Moore, certified associate and certified associate in simulation; and Morgan, certified professional and certified associate in simulation.

Dan J. Allen, of Blandon, majoring in industrial design, and Zachary M. Beekley, of Pottstown, a welding & fabrication engineering technology student, also obtained dual certifications: Allen, certified associate in electrical and certified associate in additive manufacturing; and Beekley, certified associate and certified professional.

The associate credential signifies proficient use of the software. The professional recognition proves advanced use.

The following students obtained one certification. All are majoring in engineering design technology, except where noted.

Passing the SolidWorks Certified Associate exam: Carter R. Benninghoff, Pittsburgh; Thomas J. Bodei Jr., Toms River, New Jersey (engineering CAD technology); Chris J. Brunner, Willow Grove; Matthew C. Byrnes, Manahawkin, New Jersey; Matt A. Cheski, Fairfield, New Jersey; Ryan C. Devlin, Huntingdon Valley (industrial design); Lucas T. Fontes, New Fairfield, Connecticut (industrial design); Alex M. Godin, Allport; Mary B. Herndon, Williamsport (industrial design); Chase T. Hoffman, New Columbia; Jonathan H. Horn, Reading; Matthew C. Keifer, Sunbury (engineering CAD technology); Gavin J. Kirsch, Mechanicsburg (engineering CAD technology); Brendan A. Kuczma, New Fairfield, Connecticut (industrial design); Adam G. Matunis, Danville; Kyle L. Minarich, Camp Hill; Cameron S. Musser, Gilbertsville; Jacob W. Pirhalla, Dowingtown (engineering CAD technology); Justin T. Potts, Media; Matt J. Restall, Tolland, Connecticut; Megan R. Schreck, Milton; Nathan M. Schwartz, Lancaster; Matthew V. Slizys, Woodhaven, New York; Brandon M. Spencer, North Wales; Seth P. Stager, Tioga; Brandon T. Staquet, Royersford; Colin J. Shay, Blandon; and Evan C. Sipe, Lancaster.

Passing the SolidWorks Certified Professional test: Dillon J. DeWitt, Oakland, Maryland; Ethan M. Houtz, Trevorton; Richard T. Markle, Spring Mills; Jon C. Shimmel, Palmerton; Brian M. Taylor, Lock Haven; and Jonah M. Wood, Lititz.

Passing the SolidWorks Certified Associate in Simulation exam: Ryan M. Bower, Montoursville; Marshall W. Fowler, Sellersville; Tyler J. Gustafson, Warren; Carl Kapuschinsky Jr., Hazleton; Abigail J. Larson, Saegertown; Bryce A. Neff, Mill Hall; Alex G. Roberts, Tyrone; Elijah R. Rush, Elysburg; and Michael A. Snyder, Reading.

“To see the ever-growing list of students who are earning certifications, not only in general software use but also in advanced features, provides strong evidence that as a department, engineering & industrial design technology is preparing students with the skills that industry is looking for,” Miller said. “We are truly preparing the next generation of tomorrow makers.”

For information on Penn College’s associate degree in engineering CAD technology and bachelor’s degrees in engineering design technology and industrial design, as well as other majors offered by the School of Engineering Technologies, call 570-327-4520 or visit www.pct.edu/et.

