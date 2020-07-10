Williamsport -- Eight students from the Pennsylvania College of Technology are among 37 students across the U.S. who have been honored with scholarships from the Nuts, Bolts, and Thingamajigs (NBT) foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association International (FMA).

The $1,500 scholarships will apply to the Fall 2020 semester. Students who are enrolled full-time in an engineering or manufacturing-related course of study were eligible.

The eight Penn College recipients represent majors within the School of Engineering Technologies.

“We are very proud to see so many of our students honored with the scholarships,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “Penn College had more students receive the scholarships than any other school. That fact reflects the high quality of not only our students but also our academic programs and dedicated faculty.”

The Penn College scholarship recipients are as follows:

Welding and fabrication engineering technology

Dylan M. Berguson, of Jersey Shore

Jeremy D. Carlson, of Russell

Chad M. Phillips, of Dallas

and Jason S. Theodore, of St. George, Grenada

Manufacturing engineering technology

Ethan S. Rhodes-O’Brien, of Dillsburg

Matthew R. Swartz, of West Hartford, Connecticut

Automated manufacturing technology

Chethan C. Meda, of Corning, New York

John A. Provenza Jr., of Marysville

“We are pleased to award scholarships to these deserving students and are happy to assist them in reaching their academic goals,” said Edward Youdell, NBT president. “They recognize that skilled manufacturing careers can be rewarding financially and fulfilling personally.”

In addition to the monetary award, scholarship winners received a complimentary one-year FMA membership and a Student Design Kit CAD software package from SolidWorks Corp., an industry partner of NBT.