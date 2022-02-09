Williamsport, Pa. -- Graphic design students at Pennsylvania College of Technology have taken inspiration from the campus's Little Golden Books anniversary exhibition to create their own versions of the classic children's book illustrations. The illustration course students chose one of 33 Little Golden Books to create a two-page spread about.

Their projects are now on display on the first floor of the Madigan Library.

On the third floor of the library, The Gallery at Penn College is hosting “Golden Legacy: Original Art from 75 Years of Golden Books” through March 30. The exhibit, organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature in Abilene, Texas, showcases 65 original Little Golden Book illustrations published from 1942 to 2017.

“The children’s book assignment was my favorite assignment I have been given in the graphic design program so far,” said Abigail V. Thomas, of South Williamsport. “I had so much fun with it, and it really allowed me to explore some new mediums and get super creative.”

Thomas chose to illustrate two pages from “The Animals’ Merry Christmas” and constructed a 3D multimedia piece using wood, paper, paint, felting, polymer clay and miniatures before adding finishing touches in Photoshop.

Little Golden Books are a highlight from her childhood memories.

“My grandma had a little wooden shelf in her spare room that was essentially 90% Golden Books,” she said. “We would sit and read them together. My favorite book was ‘The Poky Little Puppy.’ I loved the illustrations in that book, and I loved listening to her read it. We read it together so many times.”

Karen L. Trinh, a graphic design student from Harrisburg, also holds fond memories of Little Golden Books.

“Because both of my parents are first-generation immigrants, they do not have the same childhood sentiment that I do with these books. However, although my parents did not understand it at the time, buying these books and reading them to me meant a lot to me,” she said. “This is because, although they were busy and exhausted from working throughout the day, they still spent time with me by reading these stories not only to educate me, but to also have the memories I have now in my adult years.”

Trinh created her two-page illustration from “The Little Red Hen” by using watercolor on paper, then photographing her work and making slight changes in Photoshop.

She appreciated the “creative freedom” the task allowed and seeing the imaginative interpretations of her peers. “It shows how differently our minds work even though we are given the same assignment,” she said.

Graphic design student Alexis M. Burrell of Danville also enjoyed the artistic exploration the assignment offered.

“The medium was completely our choice, so many of us, including me, took a break from the computer screen,” she said. “It was very different from what we usually do, which gave us new opportunities to challenge ourselves.”

Burrell created a collage with foliage gathered from the woods and a florist. She photographed the foliage composition, scanned some elements and finalized the composition in Photoshop.

A love of the outdoors inspired her selection of “Home for a Bunny” for her illustration project.

“A common theme in any medium that I work in is nature,” she said. “The spread that I chose included the symbol of a robin announcing the beginning of spring. I was immediately inspired and full of ideas.”

Like her fellow students, Burrell cherishes childhood memories with this particular set of books.

“My mom used to read Little Golden Books to me and my younger sisters,” she recalled. “I still remember that iconic golden spine decorating our bookshelf.”

Nicole S. Warner, archives and special collections librarian, helped to coordinate the project and said, “I loved having the opportunity to work with the graphic design department and the gallery for this display for many reasons, including seeing the potential and abilities of our students; but namely, I enjoyed it because introducing children to books at an early age is so significant to their mental, emotional and intellectual development, and for many people, myself included, Golden Books are really symbolic of those early literacy years.”

The students’ display can be viewed during regular library hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 2 a.m. Sundays.

The Gallery at Penn College is open 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. (The gallery is closed on Saturdays.)

Prior to visiting, guests should view the college’s Continuity of Operations Plan page for current guidelines related to the pandemic.



