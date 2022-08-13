Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology student Julia M. Abraham of Milton is the latest local recipient of a DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing students.

The award was presented to Abraham just one day before her graduation, when she received an associate degree in health arts: practical nursing emphasis.

Abraham's anonymous nominator wrote about her behavior during clinical rotations: “Julia was attentive to her patient, who was very ill, and was able to bring this patient a smile each time she entered the room to help him with care or provide encouragement. … She went above and beyond while caring for this patient, and it was evident he left a lasting impression on her, as well, in his final days.”

Penn College implemented its DAISY Awards program in 2022. One faculty award and three student awards are presented each year. Recipients can be nominated by peers, colleagues, patients, families, or alumni. Winners are selected by a committee in Penn College’s nursing program.

Each honoree receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch.”

