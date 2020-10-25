Williamsport, Pa. – Sidney C. Trunzo of Williamsport is a plastics and polymer engineering technology major at the Pennsylvania College of Technology and a senior Dean's List student. Now, she adds another feather to her cap: she has been awarded a $1,500 Thermoforming Division Scholarship from the Society of Plastics Engineers Foundation.

Trunzo has worked at the college's Plastics Innovation and Resource Center and completed three internships with companies serving the plastics industry. She has been an officer for the SPE Student Chapter at the college and was a member of the school’s women’s cross-country team for two years.

“We are proud to see Sidney recognized by the SPE Thermoforming Division,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “The honor is well-deserved. The scholarship reflects the fact that she is an outstanding student and will be a ‘tomorrow maker’ in the plastics industry.”

Penn College is one of only six institutions nationwide that offers plastics degrees that are accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET. Bachelor's degrees in plastics and polymer engineering technology and associate degrees in plastics and polymer technology are available at the college.