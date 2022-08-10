Williamsport, Pa. — When Sarah S. Conrath took the stage for her Pennsylvania College of Technology Commencement ceremony, she was thinking of her father.

Commencement day was not only a celebration of her studies in radiology, but also a reminder of the moments leading up to her graduation.

Even before she started studying a healthcare field, Conrath was providing care to her ailing father. When she was in middle school, her father, Nathan, was diagnosed with diabetes. He became acutely ill during a hunting trip in the woods with several more bouts of illnesses that sent him to the hospital, and eventually learned that he had kidney disease.

“He was in and out of the hospital so much that they talked dialysis options,” Conrath said of her father.

Nathan was fitted with a port to let him receive dialysis at home, and Sarah and her grandmother (who lives with the family in Pottsville) became certified to help administer it. By this time, Conrath graduated from Shamokin Area High School, began attending Penn College, and worked at a Sheetz store.

When her shift at Sheetz ended at 10 p.m., Sarah would head home to help her father connect to the dialysis machine and get ready for bed. Between 5 and 6 p.m., she got up, unhooked him, discarded the waste bag from the dialysis machine, and went back to sleep.

“Once he was put on dialysis, he started to look better,” Conrath said.

She began to pursue a degree in nursing at Penn College, but realized that this wasn't her ideal career path. Sarah's parents reminded her that she enjoyed looking at X-rays and suggested radiography - the perfect fit.

“I like seeing the different kinds of things that can happen to your body – the way bones regrow themselves,” Sarah said. “We get patients who come in for follow-up, and you can see fractures healing.”

“Sarah shows the same care, empathy and compassion to every patient who crosses her path in radiography,” said Christine L. Eckenrod, director of Penn College’s radiography program. “Her experiences taking care of an ill family member have given her a perspective that is translated to the clinical setting every day. She is always patient, kind, empathetic and professional – the patient always comes first.”

In Fall 2019, during the beginning of her sophomore year at Penn College, Conrath was told she could apply to become a kidney donor for her father. She didn't hesitate.

“As soon as he was diagnosed, I told everyone: ‘Once he’s on the donor list, this is what I’m going to do.’ I didn’t really think about it. I just decided this is what I’m going to do,” she explained.

After applying to be his donor, she learned that she had the correct blood type and went through six months of additional testing to ensure compatibility. The call that she was approved to donate a kidney to her father came while Sarah, her dad, and her grandmother were on the way to the emergency room at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

“He wasn’t feeling well,” Conrath said. “The transplant coordinator called and said, ‘You got approved.’ We were literally in the car on the way to the ER.”

A surgery date was set for July 2, 2020.

“Once it all started moving, it all moved fast,” Conrath said. “I feel like everything happened in a blink of an eye.”

A few weeks after the surgery, she began the "professional phase" of her education, including clinical rotations in area hospitals. The incision from the kidney removal stretched from her mid-torso to her belly button was painful, “but not awful,” she says. Regardless of the pain involved, she was determined to save her dad.

“Sarah was very selfless in her decision to donate her kidney,” Eckenrod said. “Having surgery can interfere or delay progress in a clinical program, but she was determined to help her father; her education was not at the center of her decision – in a good way. It was ‘I have to help my father, I will worry about school after that.’”

Thanks to that decision, her father has regained his health.

“He finally gets to do normal things, so I’m glad,” Sarah said. “He goes hunting; he goes fishing. He does everything.”

That “everything” includes watching Sarah cross the Community Arts Center stage to receive her degree, a stepping stone she’ll use to move to Maryland with her boyfriend and begin a career in caring.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.