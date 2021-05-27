Williamsport, Pa. – Student Affairs at Pennsylvania College of Technology has been nationally recognized for the fourth consecutive year – and fifth time overall – for its focus on a diverse and welcoming employment environment.

Penn College’s selection as one of 30 institutions named among the 2021 “Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs” was announced by ACPA-College Student Educators International and Diverse Issues in Higher Education magazine. The college was also included on the list in 2015 and annually from 2018-20.

“Students are at the center of all we do at Penn College. Our work in educating, developing and supporting students is made easier by providing an environment that supports all our employees, both personally and professionally,” said Elliott Strickland, vice president for student affairs. “We are incredibly fortunate that our president, Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour, and our vice president for human resources, Ms. Hillary Hofstrom, support and promote this philosophy.”

Other colleges and universities on the list (in alphabetical order) are Bellarmine University, California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, California State University-Channel Islands, Clark University, Colgate University, William & Mary, Davidson College, Elon University, Holy Names University, Humboldt State University, Kent State University, Miami University-Oxford, Rider University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Saint Louis University, Sam Houston State University, Samuel Merritt University, Sonoma State University, The Ohio State University-Columbus, University of California at Riverside, University of Delaware, University of Florida, University of Hawaii-Hilo, University of Maryland-Baltimore, University of Maryland-College Park, University of North Carolina-Greensboro, University of Vermont, University of West Georgia, and West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

The Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs roster reflects each institution’s workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment, as assessed in a web-based survey of such factors as family friendliness, salary/benefits and professional development opportunities.

The results will be acknowledged in a virtual gathering next month and published in the June 10 issue of Diverse magazine.