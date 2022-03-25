Williamsport, Pa. -- The paramedic and prehospital medicine program at Pennsylvania College of Technology has named a director.

Brady L. Breon will oversee the college’s bachelor’s degree in prehospital medicine, associate degree in paramedic science, and certificate in paramedic practice.

Breon was an assistant professor in the college’s prehospital and paramedic program, having joined the faculty in 2005. He has also been a paramedic/prehospital supervisor for Susquehanna Health (now UPMC Williamsport), a flight medic for Geisinger Health System’s Life Flight, an emergency medical services operations manager for Jersey Shore Area EMS, and a paramedic for Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Co. and Lock Haven Hospital.

He has more than 27 years’ experience as an administrative/line officer in the volunteer fire service and spent 15 years as a volunteer fire chief. He coordinated the startup of a basic life support ambulance service in Waterville and served on the Board of Directors for Jersey Shore Area EMS.

He has served as an emergency medical technician textbook reviewer for Elsevier Mosby publishers and has taught classes in EMT and emergency services for Lycoming County and for regional providers, as well as providing first aid instruction to Greater Susquehanna Valley Little League staff.

Among his accolades, he was named EMS Instructor of the Year by Lycoming County in 2008, and in 2005 he received Paramedic of the Year honors from three organizations: the Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services Council, Lycoming County; Susquehanna Health; and the Waterville Volunteer Fire Co., who awarded him the Fireman of the Year award four separate times.

Breon holds a certificate from the Williamsport Hospital Paramedic Training Program (which begat Penn College’s prehospital and paramedic program), an associate degree in paramedic from Penn College, a bachelor’s degree in health arts from University of St. Francis, and a master’s in health services administration, also from University of St. Francis.

“Brady brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the paramedic/prehospital profession to be well positioned for the role of director,” said Sandra L. Richmond, dean of nursing and health sciences. “His leadership will help ensure the Penn College paramedic program continues to provide an outstanding educational experience, preparing future paramedics to serve in our community.”



