Williamsport, Pa. — The Philadelphia Candy Expo, the nation's largest gathering of confectionary and snack manufacturers and sellers, is held every January. Thousands of sweets sellers from mom-and-pop businesses to massive corporations attend each year to network, show off their new innovations, and present or listen to guest seminars.

This year, Penn College Chef Charles R. Niedermyer presented two seminars. He was assisted by students M.J. Habron of Pottstown and Amber R. Harris of Sciota, who had their schedules packed with helping different presenters' seminars run smoothly.

Niedermyer, an instructor of baking and pastry arts/culinary arts, presented “Fruit Jellies and Applications” and “Framed Ganache and Applications” to the retail confectioners in attendance. The fruit jelly presentation included a pectin-based apple jelly candy, a strawberry and cream jelly filled chocolate, and a mango habanero filled chocolate.

The event, held January 15 and 16 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was designed for confectionary professionals and sponsored by the Retail Confectioners Association of Philadelphia. Founded in 1918, the association has more than 300 active and associate members throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Niedermyer earned an associate degree in baking & pastry arts and a bachelor’s in technology management, both from Penn College. He has been teaching at the college since 2005. He is a frequent presenter and author for Retail Confectioners International and an active member of the Bread Bakers Guild of America.

Chef Niedermyer leads Penn College students in preparing food for thousands of guests at the Kentucky Derby each year and is a guest instructor for the Department of Food Science at Penn State, teaching baking science and product development.

He is a 2018 Bake magazine “Twentyfive” top educator and one of Dessert Professional Magazine’s 2017 Top 10 Pastry Chefs in America. In 2015, Niedermyer was a finalist for the Bread Bakers Guild of America’s Team USA, which competed at the 2016 Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie (World Cup of Bread) in Paris.

Before returning to Penn College as an instructor, Niedermyer worked in the hotel, restaurant, and baking industries, including work for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. and the Penn State Bakery. He has received awards from Penn College for Excellence in Teaching and Excellence in Academic Advising and was selected by a former student to present the college’s annual “My Last Words” lecture.

