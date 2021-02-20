Williamsport, Pa. – Pennsylvania College of Technology’s commitment to veterans has resulted in receiving the “Military Friendly” designation for the 2021-2022 academic year. This is the ninth time the college has earned the honor.

The Military Friendly designation indicates that a school has demonstrated a true commitment to military students by dedicating resources and services to students, ensuring both classroom and postgraduate success.

“Veterans make up a vital segment of the student body at Penn College,” said Chester M. Beaver, coordinator of veteran and military services. “We are proud of our commitment to enhance their academic and career pursuits. It’s the least we can do considering their selfless service to our country.”

Penn College has 262 veteran students enrolled for the Spring 2021 semester.

Services and benefits available to veterans at the college include: designated point of contact for counseling needs and career services; separate student processing procedure with assistance from veterans; in-state tuition cost; waiver of tuition deposit; outreach program for veteran-student families; and reduced fees at the Robert & Maureen Dunham Children’s Learning Center.

In addition, the college offers a veteran-specific first-year experience program; reduced tuition for those serving on active duty; and a central location for veterans to gather, collaborate, and study: the Major General Fred F. Marty, U.S.A. Retired, Veterans & Military Resource Center.

“The Military Friendly status for the college is well-deserved,” Beaver said. “We have a long history of making veterans feel at home on campus and helping them succeed as they begin a new chapter in their life.”

For more information on resources available to veterans and military at Penn College, visit pct.edu/veterans.