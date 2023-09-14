Penn College students will soon have the opportunity to work with top-tier manufacturing technology loaned by a leading equipment manufacturer.

The Bihler 4 Slide-NC, valued at $625,000, is a high-tech metal stamping and forming center. Entrusted by Otto Bihler Maschinenfabrik and Bihler of America Inc., the college will have use of the equipment for two years.

The machine is designed to rapidly produce intricately stamped and formed metal — fed from a continuous spool of material — into finished parts. It can produce up to 300 parts per minute.

“It’s an incredible machine. It represents the latest technology in manufacturing. This is an extraordinary opportunity to replicate what our graduates will be experiencing in the workforce,” said Howard W. Troup, instructor of automated manufacturing and machining.

Students seeking degrees in manufacturing, electronics, electrical technology and engineering design will use the Bihler 4 Slide-NC.

“The plan is to design and make tooling for a new product or modifications to an existing product every academic year. The Bihler 4 Slide-NC will make it possible for students to take a product from conception to production,” Troup said. “The design stage is underway in several manufacturing classes.”

In May, Troup and Krishna C. Vistarakula, instructor of automated manufacturing and machining, received training on the machine at Bihler’s Phillipsburg, New Jersey, location.

Based in Halblech, Germany, Otto Bihler Maschinenfabrik is the world’s leading system supplier for automated manufacturing in stamping, forming, welding and assembly technology. Bihler of America is its U.S. distributor of automated manufacturing machines. Otto Bihler Maschinenfabrik provided elements for the machine that was built by Bihler of America.

According to a study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, the manufacturing skills gap could result in 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030.

“We are very grateful that so many companies are recognizing the value of exposing our students to their latest equipment,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “Hands-on experience is the hallmark of a Penn College education. That’s why multiple industries covet our graduates, who play a key role in shrinking the skills gap. This generous entrustment will enhance the hands-on experience available to our Tomorrow Makers.”

