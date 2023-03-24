Williamsport, Pa. — Thanks to a $1 million grant from the Gene Haas Foundation, Penn College will be able to make significant upgrades and renovations to its automated manufacturing lab.

The 12,200-square-foot facility will be named The Gene Haas Center for Innovative Manufacturing in honor of this tremendous contribution.

Construction funded by the grant includes the creation of a new CNC (computer numerical control) programming and simulation lab and classroom with associated technology. The CNC lab will allow for enhanced instruction and better transitions between classroom and shop learning.

Other upgrades will include newly-designed workstations and cabinet space, tooling and toolboxes, and equipment layouts including industry standards set by Lean, Six-Sigma, and 5S methodologies. Additional upgrades to the loading dock will better simulate manufacturing and industrial access to the lab space.

The grant will fund significant improvements to the HVAC and electrical systems in the lab to accommodate new state-of-the art equipment and work stations that will be purchased by the college. Upgraded flooring, lighting, and sound abatement will enhance both learning and overall aesthetics.

“The Gene Haas Foundation has demonstrated a passion and engagement for education that has impacted many students in the past and will continue to impact generations of future students. This gift is no exception,” President Michael J. Reed said. “Penn College is grateful to the Gene Haas Foundation for this generous partnership that will greatly enhance the new Gene Haas Center for Innovative Manufacturing, helping to showcase the unique and satisfying careers that are part of the machining and manufacturing industries.”

“The Gene Haas Foundation is pleased to partner with Penn College to announce the new Gene Haas Center for Innovative Manufacturing,” said Kathy Looman, director of education & Gene Haas naming grants. “This grant is an endorsement of the very best training programs in the world, and we believe that the education received at Pennsylvania College of Technology is an example for other programs to aspire to. Hands-on technology education offered at Penn College is what the industry needs for a qualified and skilled workforce, and what sets graduates up to be leaders in their field. We thank Penn College for helping the Gene Haas Foundation achieve our mission of expanding the availability of high-quality manufacturing technology training.”

The Gene Haas Foundation has been a supporter of Penn College since 2003 for scholarships and Baja SAE sponsorships. The foundation is currently honored on the Visionary Society ($100,000-$499,999) of the college’s Donor Wall and will be moving to the Millionaires Society ($1 million-plus) with this grant award.

According to College administrators, the upgraded Gene Haas Center for Innovative Manufacturing will enhance automation learning objectives; elevate the national visibility of Penn College programs; strengthen and increase program enrollment; provide more highly skilled employees for a number of industries; enhance Penn College's and the manufacturing industry's appeal to a younger audience; and will provide space for industry training sessions.

The grant supports the college’s automated manufacturing and machining program cluster. The credentials that can be obtained through this set of programs are: Certificate – CNC Machinist (two semesters); Associate of Applied Science Degree – Machine Tool Technology (four semesters); Associate of Applied Science Degree – Automated Manufacturing Technology (five semesters); and Bachelor of Science Degree – Manufacturing Engineering Technology (eight semesters).

The lab improvements will also help support Workforce Development at Penn College.

Work on the lab renovations and upgrades is expected to begin in May and be largely completed by the Fall 2023 semester.

