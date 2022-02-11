Williamsport -- A Pennsylvania College of Technology radiography student, Jalen S. Seyler, is one of two students in the state to be selected to the American Society of Radiologic Technologists’ Student Leadership Development Program.

Seyler, of Jersey Shore, is pursuing an associate degree in radiography and a bachelor’s degree in applied health studies. Her term in the Student Leadership Development Program began Jan. 1 and continues to Dec. 31, 2024.

“I applied for the program because I am not one to jump into those types of roles or activities,” she said. “I wanted to push myself outside of my comfort zone and see how I do. I hope to gain some leadership skills from this program. I also hope it helps me to gain more confidence and become a more well-rounded radiologic technologist when I graduate.”

Each year, the competitive program accepts two students from each state. Participants complete leadership training and attend the ASRT Annual Governance and House of Delegates Meeting, where they represent their school and their state while networking with medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals. This year’s meeting is scheduled in Orlando, Florida, in June.

“I hope to make connections with others in the field and to meet more people like me that I could have lifelong connections with,” Seyler said.

Seyler will continue to represent Pennsylvania as a member of the Student Leadership Development Program throughout her three-year term.

“It is an amazing opportunity that not everyone gets to have, and I am truly grateful for that,” she said.

Seyler said she loves the field of radiography, from the beauty and complexity of the imaging (an art and a science, she said), to the connection she makes with patients during clinical experiences, to the knowledge that she is helping in the diagnosing process.

“I also love the hands-on and critical thinking skills that come with the field,” she said. “Not every patient’s body or anatomy is the same, so you really have to think critically when someone cannot move the same way as others. You also must get creative with the way you position the patient and the X-ray tube at times.”



