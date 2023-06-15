Williamsport, Pa. — The works of Penn College's David M. Moyer, assistant professor of graphic design, have made their way to international exhibitions in Germany and Poland.

Moyer is currently displaying six pen-and-ink drawings in Berlin and two wood engravings as part of a touring exhibit moving through Poland.

“Fresh Legs Berlin 2023,” showcasing work by 65 artists from 32 countries, opened in two galleries in Berlin on June 14 and 15. Moyer’s drawings will be on display in Galleri Heike Arndt DK.

The wood engravings were accepted into the 15th Edition of the International Graphic Art Competition, organized by the Muzeum Karkonoskie in Jelenia Góra, Poland. The exhibition has been touring Poland for the past few months and features works by 67 artists from 28 countries. The competition honors the late Polish graphic artist Józef Gielniak and is focused on the technique of relief printmaking (linocut and woodcut).

Moyer has previously exhibited in Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, and England. In addition to international showings, his work is regularly accepted in national juried exhibitions.

A Penn College faculty member since Fall 2000, Moyer received a Master of Fine Arts from Maryland Institute College of Art and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Delaware.

