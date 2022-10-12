Williamsport, Pa. — A Penn College professor will be the main creator and judge for this year's Advanced Placement (AP) World History exam.

Craig A. Miller, associate professor of history/political science and department head for social sciences and humanities at Pennsylvania College of Technology, will serve as the chief reader for the 2022 exam.

As chief reader, Prof. Miller will take part in developing, reviewing, and approving test content for the World History: Modern AP exam. He will also be managing the scoring of the exam.

“I enjoy the AP work because it’s challenging and engaging on multiple levels,” Miller said. “As chief reader, I’m responsible for the logistics of managing the scoring of hundreds of thousands of exams and over 1,000 graders and leaders. I also get to work throughout the year with high school and college faculty to review test content, which is both a great networking opportunity and a chance to ‘talk shop’ with fellow historians. Lastly, part of my role is to work with high school teachers on developing best pedagogical strategies to teach the content to their students.”

This year, there were over 300,000 AP world history exams, about 40% of which were graded on-site in Kansas City, with the rest graded online.

The AP exams are offered by the College Board, a private, nonprofit organization that develops and administers standardized tests and curricula to high school students. Miller has worked with the College Board for 15 years, serving as a grader for eight years and as a question leader for six years; this is his first year as chief reader.

