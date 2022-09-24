Williamsport, Pa. — Justin M. Ingram, associate professor of biology at Pennsylvania College of Technology, has been invited to serve on two brewery task forces.

Both groups—American Society of Brewing Chemists' Education Task Force and Small Brewery Membership Campaign Task Force—work to promote and support education in small breweries using ASBC's gold standards.

“I’m honored to be a part of a national entity that strives to connect, engage and educate the brewing workforce,” Ingram said. “Science and technology are at the core of what we do in our brewing program, and I’m excited to be on task forces designed to help small breweries understand and implement technical methodology.”

Ingram was among the educators involved in creating Penn College’s brewing & fermentation science program, which began in Fall 2017.

Ingram holds a doctorate in neuroscience from Penn State. He earned a Bachelor of Science in biology/chemistry and an Associate of Applied Science in nanotechnology from Lock Haven University. He joined Penn College’s faculty in 2013.

A recognized leader in scientific methods of analysis for the brewing industry, ASBC was founded in 1934 to improve and bring uniformity to the brewing industry on a technical level. Dedicated to ensuring the highest quality, consistency and safety of malt-based beverages and their ingredients, ASBC has achieved these goals through its “Approved Methods of Analysis,” first published in 1935.

ASBC comprises individual and corporate members worldwide representing breweries of all sizes, the allied industries that supply the brewing industry, academic researchers, government agencies and organizations associated with regulation of the brewing industry.

