Williamsport, Pa. – In his 22 years of teaching at Pennsylvania College of Technology, J.D. Mather has accumulated a number of titles: assistant professor of engineering design technology, master teacher, Autodesk Inventor certified expert, certified SolidWorks professional...

And now: The CAD Whisperer.

The new title reflects Mather's expertise like the others, but may eclipse them because it is shared with a large audience on YouTube. Mather created a YouTube channel to impart his vast knowledge in computer-aided design and engineering to curious individuals, and the channel's over 120 videos are a hit with both current students and complete strangers.

“I pick out problems that illustrate the concepts that I want to cover and that the students seem to get the most out of,” Mather said. “The audience I create content for is Penn College students, but anyone else is welcome to come along for the ride.”

Many non-students have indeed come along for the ride, with the channel collecting about 130 additional subscribers and 500 hours of viewing per month. One video focusing on the frame generator and weldment tools in Autodesk Inventor has over 16,000 views.

Most of the videos are tutorials on advanced techniques such as motion analysis and dynamic simulations used in Autodesk Inventor Professional, Autodesk Fusion 360, and SolidWorks - three pieces of mainstream CAD software.

“To me, engineering design is like working out a crossword puzzle, except with geometry in 3D rather than words,” Mather said. “I get to play with 3D geometry puzzles all day.”

Mather launched the channel in June 2019 as supplemental material for engineering design technology students. YouTube gave him an avenue to offer interesting problems that he's encountered in the industry, the classroom, and during his years as a leading contributor to online CAD forums.

Last March when COVID-19 forced the college to remote instruction for the spring semester, Mather's approach changed. The channel that had been home to his monthly design challenges became his primary medium to reproduce and share lectures.

Though the college returned to in-person instruction for the fall semester, Mather continues to use his channel as a repository of lectures for students who miss class, especially those who are stuck quarantining.

“I’m just trying to stay one step ahead,” Mather said. “I’ve had to give up on slick production qualities. Circumstances have forced me to just do the best I can and move on to the next one.”

The channel is updated with a new video every couple of days. Most videos are 10-20 minutes long, and some are multi-part presentations. Each video includes Mather's narration, which describes the techniques shown on his screen in real time.

“The reaction has been universally positive,” Mather said. “One person commented that I saved their life. I think that might have been a bit of exaggeration.”

“I was not surprised when I learned that J.D. had created a YouTube channel,” said Craig A. Miller, instructor and department head of engineering and industrial design technology. “J.D. is obsessed with incorporating the latest technology, techniques and software in the classes he teaches. He wants to make sure that our students are second to none when it comes to engineering and design skills. His YouTube channel seems like the natural next step to reaching and educating students online.”

Mather holds an associate degree from John Tyler Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech, and master’s and doctoral degrees from East Tennessee State University. In 2017, he received the Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award, the highest honor accorded a Penn College faculty member.

Approaching retirement, Mather hopes the channel’s content will be a resource for other faculty.

“Since I never found the time to write books to cover my class topics, the YouTube channel will serve as my never-written book in electronic form,” he said. “I recognize that online video in many ways is an ideal supplement or even replacement to print media.”

It's especially ideal when it’s delivered by the “CAD Whisperer.”