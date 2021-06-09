Williamsport, Pa. - Pennsylvania College of Technology President Davie Jane Gilmour has made a commitment to the college's Legacy Campaign to support several key scholarship initiatives for students.

Gilmour is making a six-figure gift to support the Tomorrow Makers Scholarship and two new endowed funds: the Gilmour Global Experiences Endowment and the Gilmour Student Competition Endowment.

Gilmour recently announced plans to retire as president in June of 2022.

The college president's renewed support of the Tomorrow Makers Scholarship will allow the college to provide 10 additional awards to prospective students over the next five years. The funds will be promoted by Penn College alumni to recruit the next generation of Penn College students.

The Gilmour Global Experiences Endowment will support students who participate in Global Experiences, which include special courses, clinical rotations abroad, semester exchanges, and international internships. Funds will be managed through the Financial Aid Office in partnership with Academic Affairs.

The Gilmour Student Competition Endowment is the first-ever endowed fund to support students who are testing their mettle in hands-on skills competitions. The fund will offset travel expenses for students to participate in prestigious events such as Baja SAE, the National Association of Homebuilders Student Competition, and the Associated Schools of Construction Student Competition, among others.

When announcing her retirement on May 13, Gilmour revealed the launch of the Legacy Campaign, which provides financial support for three distinct areas of the institution: scholarships, equipment and facilities, and academics and affinity.

“As our steadfast leader, it’s no surprise that President Gilmour would be one of the first to make a commitment after the public launch of our Legacy Campaign,” said Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations. “Her support is a testament to her desire to provide firsts of all kinds to our students, setting the stage for future generations.”

“Providing students with opportunities to succeed has always been a primary focus for me as president of this institution,” Gilmour said. “My hope is that these funds will be life-changing for the students who receive them. The Tomorrow Makers Scholarship already supports opportunities for more students to enroll at Penn College, and the endowed funds enable students to explore new cultures and perspectives and to showcase the skills and problem-solving abilities they have developed here by competing with their peers.”

Gilmour has served Penn College for 44 years, the past 23 as its president. She has guided the institution, a special mission affiliate of Penn State, through a period of robust growth and dynamic innovation while overseeing its development into a national leader in applied technology education.

She joined the college in 1977 as an instructor and curriculum developer in the dental hygiene program, subsequently serving in a variety of administrative roles with increasing responsibility – including vice president for academic affairs/provost, the highest-ranking academic officer – before being appointed president on May 4, 1998.



