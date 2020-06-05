Wellsboro -- Penn College at Wellsboro's Practical Nursing Program will host two information sessions for those interested in pursuing a career in nursing. There are many career opportunities for licensed practical nurses in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, personal care facilities, and human service organizations.

The information sessions will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 15 and June 22. Limited seating is available in the nursing classroom at Penn College Wellsboro's campus, located on 22 Walnut Street. The site does, however, offer videoconferencing.

Lauren M. Scheetz, coordinator of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The next practical nursing class is scheduled to begin in September 2020; graduation will be in September 2021.

All applicants must complete the Test of Essential Academic Skills prior to receiving an application for the program. The following TEAS dates have been established: June 8, 16 and 23, and July 10. Completed applications and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by August 17 to be considered for admission to the September class.

Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro Campus, with clinical experiences at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities.

The practical nursing program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who successfully complete the program will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. Educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurse are available.

This is a clock-hour program, eligible for Pell grants and Stafford loans, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport.

To register or for more detailed information, call (570) 724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit the Penn College at Wellsboro website, www.pct.edu/north.