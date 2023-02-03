Williamsport, Pa. — The Penn College campus police lieutenant who earned recognition for his fast action during a September shooting has earned another honor from the State Senate.

On Sept. 28, a Penn College campus police lieutenant responded to a call about an off-campus situation on Vine Avenue. Heading to the scene, Lieutenant David C. Pletz was fired upon by an assailant and pursued the attacker in a chase.

For his bravery and role in capturing the assailant, Lt. Pletz has been presented with a citation from the Pennsylvania State Senate. The citation, sponsored by Sen. Gene Yaw, was presented during a Penn College Board of Directors meeting.

Lt. Pletz was previously the recipient of a Silver Star for Bravery from the National Association of Chiefs of Police for his response to the same incident.

During the response to the situation on Vine Street, 25-year police veteran Pletz took cover behind his vehicle as shots were fired. He radioed for assistance before initiating a chase with the suspect and continued to provide updates during the chase, including a description of the suspect and location data. The assailant was taken into custody by Penn College Police Chief Chris Miller.

The assailant is now facing criminal charges for firing multiple rounds from a 9 mm handgun at Pletz.

The citation presented to Lt. Pletz states: “Whereas, By adhering to the highest ideals of law enforcement in maintaining, preserving and protecting the lawful rights of all citizens, Lieutenant Pletz has helped to enhance the quality of life in the community. He truly stands as a role model for all those who aspire to a career in law enforcement.”

“On behalf of the Senate of Pennsylvania, I am proud to join with the entire Penn College campus community to honor the heroism of Lt. Pletz,” Sen. Yaw said. “We applaud him and thank him for his exceptional service.”

