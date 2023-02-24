Williamsport, Pa. — Workforce Development at Penn College will conduct Emergency Medical Technician courses at three sites beginning this August.

Classes will be held at Penn College's main campus in Williamsport, Penn College at Wellsboro, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.

Classes will begin the week of August 14 and run through December. The course includes 50 hours of lecture and 100 hours of practical learning.

The in-class portion will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (at Evangelical or in Wellsboro) or Tuesdays and Thursdays (in Williamsport). Some evenings will require 6 to 10 p.m. instruction.

The course meets the National Emergency Medical Services Educational Standards and Instructional Guidelines and is intended to prepare students for National Registry cognitive and psychomotor examinations at the EMT level.

Content will be delivered through a “flipped” mastery-learning model that employs internet-based, streaming-video education. Students will watch videos that support comprehension and reinforce key concepts.

Face-to-face learning includes case studies and skill drills to apply students’ understanding with hands-on activities. Experiential learning during ambulance rotations affords real-world immersion into an environment of practice.

Seating is limited, and all registrations must be completed by 1 p.m. July 28. Interested participants can register here. There is a $1,150 fee for the course.

