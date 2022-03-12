Williamsport, Pa. – Pennsylvania College of Technology has received a $250,000 sum to expand scholarships and provide equipment for the school's heavy equipment program.

The funds, from Allan Myers, the Mid-Atlantic’s largest heavy civil contractor and Penn College Corporate Tomorrow Maker, will be used for branding at the college’s heavy equipment operations site in Brady Township.

The money will also help support equipment needs and to expand the company’s scholarship through the Allan Myers Corporate Scholar Program at Penn College.

“This support from Allan Myers will significantly impact not only the experience and instruction for the heavy equipment operations program, but will also help Allan Myers Corporate Scholars with much-needed financial support,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations. “We sincerely thank Allan Myers for its longtime partnership and the generous support it provides to our programs and students. We look forward to seeing more great things happen.”

“Allan Myers has hired many Penn College students and alumni,” said Bob Herbein, executive vice president, corporate services. “We are excited to enhance our partnership with Penn College by showcasing careers available for heavy equipment operations graduates and seeing students’ lives transformed as Allan Myers Corporate Scholars. As a Corporate Tomorrow Maker, this relationship with Penn College has proven to be a benefit for the company, the college and so many students.”

A portion of the Allan Myers gift will recognize the first of seven available sites as the Allan Myers Training Site for heavy equipment operations. These sites will feature a construction-like sign with the Allan Myers logo at the entry.

The gift for this branding will help support the acquisition of much-needed equipment to update and expand the fleet used for instructional purposes for heavy equipment operations students.

Additional funds will further support the expansion of the Allan Myers Scholarship at Penn College by increasing the endowment and providing an additional annual scholarship for the Allan Myers Corporate Scholar program.

Scholars will be selected based in part on the current Allan Myers Scholarship criteria — an employee or a family member of an employee of Allan Myers enrolled full time in one of the following associate degree programs: heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis, heavy construction equipment technology: technician emphasis, surveying technology, civil engineering technology, or automotive restoration technology.

Alternatively, the applicant may be enrolled in the construction management or civil engineering baccalaureate programs.

The annual award typically will be split between fall and spring semesters and will be available as early as a student’s first semester. Preference will be given to continuing students in subsequent years.



