Williamsport, Pa. – An articulation agreement with Rochester Institute of Technology will streamline the postgraduate admissions process for Pennsylvania College of Technology students seeking to complete a master’s degree in architecture there.

The just-signed agreement provides qualified students in Penn College’s four-year architecture and sustainable design major with a smooth pathway to RIT’s graduate program. Interested students would need to apply in the final year of their bachelor’s study, complete all requisite courses with a 3.0 GPA, and fulfill other standard admissions requirements.

Upon satisfactory completion of their Penn College degree, accepted students would automatically be granted advanced placement into the second year of RIT’s master’s program.

“This is a great opportunity for our students!” said Ellyn A. Lester, assistant dean of construction and architectural technologies. “When RIT approached us about joining forces, we couldn't see a downside. It's truly a win/win for all of us, so we're excited to get started.”

In addition to relaxing the graduate admission requirements in acknowledgement of the quality of Penn College’s architecture program, RIT will hold up to three annual scholarships – each the equivalent of at least 25% of tuition costs – for the undergraduate students receiving the highest application review.

“We currently have several students attending Master of Architecture programs at other colleges in Pennsylvania and nearby states. RIT will give our graduates another option to consider in their path toward licensure,” said Geoffrey M. Campbell, assistant professor and department head. “The possibility of having reduced tuition via scholarships for Penn College applicants is a strong bonus.”

Penn College’s Board of Directors recently approved a Bachelor of Architecture degree that is the first step toward National Architectural Accrediting Board endorsement. The agreement with RIT is welcome news for current architecture students who prefer to pursue a master’s degree, rather than the new bachelor’s at Penn College.

As a fairly young graduate architecture program, a decade old this year and fully accredited, RIT had been researching institutions with which to collaborate – and Pennsylvania College of Technology rose to the top during that curricular homework.

“If we had an undergraduate program, it would be this program,” said Seth H. Holmes, an associate professor in RIT’s Department of Architecture, who added that Penn College’s emphasis on sustainability makes it the best possible partner.

“Every architecture school teaches sustainability, but not every architecture school necessarily has a dedicated sequence of sustainability courses,” he said. “Penn College students would not only be coming in ready, but they have had an interest in sustainability from the start.”



