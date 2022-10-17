Williamsport, Pa. — The Financial Aid Office at Pennsylvania College of Technology will host free FAFSA completion workshops to help students and families complete their online applications.

The FAFSA workshops are available to any student currently enrolled or planning to attend any college or university. Students who are 23 or younger should be accompanied by a parent.

Colleges and universities require the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine eligibility for federal and state grants, federal loans, and some scholarships.

The sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Monday, Jan. 23, from 4 - 7 p.m. in Room 202 of the college’s Madigan Library. One-on-one assistance in the Financial Aid Office is also available via appointment. Registration is required for both options.

Most first-time students can complete the FAFSA within 45 minutes. Attendees planning to submit their FAFSA should create a student and/or parent FSA ID at least three days prior at www.studentaid.gov. They should also bring copies of their 2021 financial documents, including federal tax returns, W-2 forms, untaxed income statements, record of child support paid or received, and amount of their current assets.

Financial Aid staff will help student and parent taxpayers use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool, which allows FAFSA filers to electronically transfer federal tax return information into the FAFSA.

“Our Financial Aid team is excited to once again host this important event,” said Jessica S. Hunter, director of financial aid at Penn College. “Completing the FAFSA is essential. It’s the cornerstone application in the financial aid process. Our goal is to help each student establish a foundation that puts them in position to maximize all financial aid resources. We understand that the financial aid process can be stressful, but we are here to assist students and their families successfully navigate the process.”

To register for the FAFSA completion session or one-on-one in-office assistance, visit www.pct.edu/finaid, email finaid@pct.edu or call the Financial Aid Office at (570) 327-4766.

