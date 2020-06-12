Williamsport -- Future chefs can obtain a degree from the Pennsylvania College of Technology more quickly than ever through a new 12-month certificate in culinary applications and a revision to the culinary arts technology associate degree, making it possible to obtain a degree in 16 months.

The streamlined majors allow students to enter the restaurant and food service workforce more quickly, fulfilling the industry's demand for real-world-ready culinarians, and to incur lower financial cost in pursuit of an education.

Both majors provide a robust yet compact education with extensive hands-on learning and up-to-date curriculum to meet industry needs, helping to ensure students will land jobs.

Both the one-year certificate and the three-semester associate degree provide a core of foundational culinary arts courses. Students will work in professional kitchens and take theory-based and skill-specific courses in purchasing, menu planning, and specialized menu preparation. The three-semester associate degree – which formerly encompassed four semesters of study – additionally provides advanced coursework in culinary arts, including beverage management, artisan butchery and charcuterie, nutrition, sustainability of food systems, and facilities planning.

Both majors will incorporate focused eight-week courses and a summer internship. Lab hours for students pursuing the associate degree will remain essentially the same as they had under the former two-year format, but with greater attention to fewer courses at a time.

Students in both majors will continue to receive comprehensive theory in the art and science of culinary arts, learn in state-of-the art facilities from experienced professionals, and be eligible for unique Penn College experiences that include practicing skills in Le Jeune Chef, the on-campus, fine-dining restaurant that is open to the public; interning at the Kentucky Derby; and providing location-based catering at such venues as Penn State’s Beaver Stadium.

Those who want to further their education and enhance their career options can continue their studies toward a bachelor’s degree in applied management, which can be completed on campus or online in two years and gives students business and management skills to augment their core technical major.

The 16-month, three-semester baking and pastry arts associate degree will launch in Fall 2020. Students can begin enrolling in the 12-month professional baking certificate in Fall 2021. Graduates of either major can continue their studies toward a bachelor’s degree in applied management.