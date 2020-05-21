Williamsport -- Active-duty military members can receive a discounted tuition date at the Pennsylvania College of Technology for the 2020 and 2021 academic year, keeping up with Penn College's tradition of supporting military students. The discounted tuition rate is $250 per semester credit hour up to 18 credit hours or $4,500 per fiscal year.

“This institution’s dedication to the military can be traced to its earliest years, when it retrained World War I veterans and provided round-the-clock defense-industry training before and during World War II,” said Carolyn R. Strickland, vice president for enrollment management and associate provost. “The college has long been a supportive educational hub for active military, veterans, those serving in the Reserves or National Guard, and Army ROTC. The discounted tuition rate is the latest example.”

The discount applies both to remote and on-campus classes.

The $250 per-credit rate aligns with the $250 per-credit benefit offered by the Armed Forces Tuition Assistance program. When the discounted tuition rate is combined with that program, active military members are eligible to earn credits tuition-free at Penn College.

Each military branch has its own application and procedures to be eligible for the Armed Forces Tuition Assistance program. Those who wish to apply can check out the eligibility requirements for each military branch by clicking here. For additional information, email Chet Beaver, coordinator of veteran and military services, at cmb20@pct.edu or call toll-free at 800-367-9222.