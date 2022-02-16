Williamsport, Pa. -- The DAISY Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to expressing gratitude to nurses for their skillful and compassionate care for patients and families, will soon distribute DAISY Awards to students and faculty in Pennsylvania College of Technology's nursing program.

DAISY Awards were originally only given to active nurses, but have recently been expanded to academic institutions to recognize the faculty who inspire compassionate care from students and the students themselves who demonstrate their skills and caring through their studies.

The DAISY Foundation was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, an evidence-based means of providing nurse recognition and thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

“We honor faculty who inspire nurses to care like Patrick’s nurses cared for him and for our family. Recognizing and celebrating nursing students for the above-and-beyond care and compassion they show to patients and their families will be a strong reminder that nursing is not all about tasks and technology,” said Bonnie Barnes, CEO and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation.

Just as the normal DAISY awards rely on nominations, nursing faculty and students must be nominated by colleagues, peers, patients, families, or alumni. The award recipients are chosen by a committee in Penn College’s nursing program. One faculty award and three student awards will be presented each year during pre-commencement “pinning” ceremonies for graduating nursing students.

Each honoree receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

“We are excited to partner with The DAISY Foundation, a nationally recognized program, to offer The DAISY awards to faculty and students,” said Valerie A. Myers, the college’s assistant dean of nursing. “Nursing faculty and students go above and beyond to care for others, and these awards allow us to show our appreciation for their dedication and commitment to their patients and the nursing profession. We are very proud to be offering these awards for the first time in May.”

In addition to The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty and The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students, the foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in more than 3,600 health care facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct-care nurses, nurse-led teams, nurse leaders and lifetime achievement in nursing, and through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects.



