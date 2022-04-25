Williamsport — Pennsylvania College of Technology has granted faculty emeritus status to Dorothy M. “Dottie” Mathers, a professor of nursing who retired in December after 27 years of full-time teaching and 30 years of service overall to the college.

Mathers began teaching nursing full time at Penn College in 1994. Prior to that, she was a part-time clinical instructor and laboratory instructor for the college from 1991-94.

In 2014, she received the Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award, the highest honor accorded to a faculty member at Penn College. She was also a recipient of the college’s Excellence in Teaching Award in 2009.

To be eligible for emeritus status, faculty nominees must be honorably retired in good standing and have served the college for a minimum of 10 years, demonstrating a record of distinguished service to students, their department, their academic school and/or the college.

Nominations are reviewed and approved by the Promotion and Sabbatical Review Committee and recommended for board consideration by the president. The Penn College Board of Directors approved Mathers’ emeritus designation on April 21.

“Dr. Mathers’ expertise, service, exceptional teaching, care and concern for students, and passion for the nursing field have made a profound impact on many,” said Michael J. Reed, vice president for academic affairs/provost. “Dottie has helped to establish a lasting culture of high expectations, coupled with care and concern, and I am grateful that she is being recognized with the emeritus honor.”

At Penn College, Mathers was instrumental in curricular development for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing major. She also developed the preceptorship for senior students in their final medical-surgical course, in which students immerse themselves in clinical care of complex, intense health-care problems. She has also served as clinical adviser for the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society.

Mathers has been a peer evaluator for the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), and she has served as an author and peer reviewer for nursing resources and textbooks for Elsevier publishing.

She was a professional staff nurse at a variety of hospitals from 1975 to 2012, and she served as a clinical instructor at Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing from 1984-88. She continues to teach nursing on a part-time basis at Penn College.

Mathers holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Chatham University, a Master of Science in Nursing from Misericordia University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Eastern Washington University and an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from Northampton Community College.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.