Williamsport, Pa. – Maintaining the Pennsylvania College of Technology's stunning track record for nursing students' state and national pass rates on board exams, 2019-2020's associate degree graduates maintained a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN for practical nurses on their first attempts.

Graduates of the college’s bachelor’s degree nursing major who took the NCLEX-RN for the first time earned a 96% pass rate. The Pennsylvania first-attempt pass rate for the same time period is 91.99%, and the national rate is 86.76%.

The pass rates apply for students who took the exams between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020. The results are reported by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

Penn College offers degrees for students pursuing registered nurse and practical nurse licensure eligibility.

In the college’s practical nursing associate degree major, 95.45% of Penn College graduates who took the NCLEX-PN passed on their first attempt. The state first-attempt pass rate is 86.45%. Nationally, the rate is 84.01%.

“We are extremely proud of our nursing graduates,” said Valerie A. Myers, assistant dean of nursing. “They consistently score well above state and national averages on the NCLEX and are well-prepared for entry-level nursing positions.”

The NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-PN exams are used by all state boards of nursing across the United States to assess a graduate’s competency and are required for licensure. In Pennsylvania, a student must graduate from a recognized education program before sitting for the exam.

Penn College’s nursing majors are approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The college’s nursing majors represent one of the largest academic program areas at Penn College, with nearly 330 students.

The nursing program offers six degree options, including a master’s degree in nursing education, traditional two- and four-year degrees, as well as pathways for licensed practical nurses to become RNs and for RNs with associate degrees to pursue bachelor’s degrees. It welcomes high school and transfer applicants for entry each semester.

To learn more about Penn College’s nursing majors, call (570) 327-4519 or visit pct.edu/nursing.