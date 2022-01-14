Williamsport -- The Pennsylvania College of Technology has received another community donation to support is NOW program, a dual enrollment program for high school and career/technology center students.

The $1000 donation from Susquehanna Community Bank marks its third donation through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC).

The bank’s $1,000 donation will enable academically qualified students to take tuition-free courses for college credit. In 2020-21, 1,512 students from 47 high schools and career and technology centers earned more than 5,600 credits valued at more than $3.3 million through Penn College NOW.

The Penn College Foundation is approved as an Educational Improvement Organization under the EITC program administered by the state Department of Community & Economic Development.

“We appreciate the continued generosity of Susquehanna Community Bank to help support Penn College NOW dual enrollment,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations. “Through their support, we are able to offer college curriculum options to high school students in programs that are essential to the economy and the workforce.”

“We are pleased once again to partner with the Penn College Foundation to support the innovative program Penn College NOW,” said Mike Loeh, assistant vice president/commercial relationship manager for Susquehanna Community Bank.

“The program offers a vital opportunity for students to earn college credits that will help them build momentum toward careers that provide family sustaining wages and career growth opportunities. As a bank, we are fully committed to the communities that Penn College serves, and this program is one that we are proud to participate in.”

To make an EITC gift to Penn College, please email corporate@pct.edu.