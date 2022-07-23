Wellsboro, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology at Wellsboro's Practical Nursing Program will host three information sessions for people who are interested in pursuing nursing as a career.

Classes are planned for July 28, August 3, and August 17, all at 6:30 p.m. The sessions will be held at Penn College Wellsboro, 22 Walnut St., and will also be connected to the Potter County Education Center via Zoom.

Lauren M. Scheetz, coordinator of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition, and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be time to ask questions following the presentation.

The next practical nursing class will begin on September 12, 2022 with graduation planned for September 14, 2023.

In order to enter the program, students must pass the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) with a minimum passing score. Prior to taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by August 19 to ensure admission to the class.

Classes will be held at Penn College's Wellsboro campus with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, The Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation, along with other local facilities.

The program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing, and graduates will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. There are educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurse.

This is a clock-hour program, eligible for Federal Pell Grants, Federal Direct Loans and PA Targeted Industry Program (PA-TIP) awards, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport.

For more detailed information and to register for an information session, call (570) 724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit the Penn College at Wellsboro website.

