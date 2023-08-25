Williamsport, Pa. — Having served several roles at Penn College before, Joanna K. Flynn has moved to two new positions: Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost. She will retain the interim role until June 30, 2024.

A search for a permanent VP for Academic Affairs —­ the highest-ranking academic officer at the college — will commence at the conclusion of the Fall 2023 semester.

Previously at Penn College, Flynn served as dean of curriculum and instruction; assistant dean of programs, integrated studies; director of mathematics and general education; department head, mathematics; and associate professor, assistant professor and instructor of mathematics. At the University of Miami, Flynn was a lecturer, management science, in the School of Business. At Gulliver Prep, Miami, she was an instructor of mathematics.

Flynn holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Miami.

In 2018, Flynn was the recipient of the Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award, the highest honor accorded to Penn College faculty. She was also presented with the President’s Award for Outstanding Assessment of Student Learning in 2016, the President’s Award for Outstanding Assessment in 2021, and the “Why Not Women” award in 2022.

“Joanna is uniquely qualified to step into this role and contribute immediately,” said President Michael J. Reed. “Her leadership and faculty experiences — coupled with her education, institutional knowledge and curriculum, assessment and system analysis expertise — will serve her well in the position.”

Flynn’s professional activities and community affiliations include serving as a Middle States Commission on Higher Education peer evaluator and a Loyalsock Odyssey of the Mind board member.

