Williamsport, Pa. — Penn College has appointed Daniel J. Clasby to the role of assistant dean of academic operations.

Clasby comes to Penn College from King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, where he had been associate professor of history and chair of the History Department. He held a number of leadership posts at King’s College, including chair of Faculty Council and a member of the President’s Advisory Council.

Before King’s College, Clasby also taught history at Middlebury College, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Butler University. He has served as associate editor of “Zeal: A Journal for the Liberal Arts,” (formerly “Expositions: Interdisciplinary Studies in the Humanities”) at Villanova University.

Clasby holds a doctorate in modern European history and Jewish studies from Indiana University; a Master of Arts in history from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville; and a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the Enrollment and Academic Operations team,” said Anthony J. Pace, dean of academic operations. “He brings a wealth of experience that will greatly enhance the services provided to our students, faculty and staff. Dan’s involvement in the shared leadership of the Center for Academic Excellence will significantly grow our retention efforts and support services.”

As assistant dean, Clasby will provide leadership and support to Academic Operations, Tutoring Services, academic preparedness initiatives and the overall retention efforts of the college. Additionally, he will support the ongoing equipment needs, renovation and upgrading of academic spaces, in alignment with industry standards. He will also be instrumental in the preparation of the Academic Affairs budget and other strategic initiatives of the division.

Clasby’s professional memberships include the American Historical Association, the Association for Jewish Studies, the Council of European Studies, the American Association of University Professors and the American Association of Colleges & Universities.

