Williamsport, Pa. – Upsilon Pi Epsilon, an international honor society dedicated to information technology, has awarded Jacob A. Bamonte, a Penn College student from Milton, with a $1,500 Academic Achievement Award. Bamonte is one of eight students in the U.S. to receive the award.

With chapters at over 290 colleges and universities worldwide, UPE is the only international honor society for students, faculty, and computing professionals who exhibit superior scholastic and professional achievement in computing and information disciplines.

A Dean’s List student, Bamonte is seeking a bachelor’s degree in game and simulation programming. The senior is a member of the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and has been involved with the Association of Professional Programmers throughout his time at Penn College. He has also attended industry conferences.

Bamonte currently has an IT internship at Members Choice Financial Credit Union’s Danville branch and an IT/graphic design internship at Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton. Both are paid internships.

“We are happy and proud to see Jacob’s hard work and dedication to his field recognized by UPE,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “The honor is very appropriate. With his skills and passion, Jacob truly is a ‘tomorrow maker.’”

Upon graduation, Bamonte hopes to secure a programming job with a video game design company.