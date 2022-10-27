Williamsport, Pa. — Students working towards associate degrees in healthcare majors now have the opportunity to enroll in bachelor's degree coursework as they complete their associate degree.

Students from either Penn College or another accredited institution can register for up to two online courses (six credits) per semester during their last year of study toward an associate degree.

“We’re excited about the opportunities that concurrent enrollment offers current associate degree students,” said Wendy A. Miller, assistant dean of health sciences. “Starting bachelor’s coursework now means less time to complete the degree later. Equally as important, the 100% online coursework won’t interfere with students’ associate degree schedules.”

Concurrent enrollment is available in the following Penn College bachelor’s degree majors:

Applied health studies – designed for students enrolled in associate degree programs such as surgical technology or radiography, this major prepares graduates for positions in health care management, administration, public health, research, medical-equipment sales and more.

Nursing – prepares registered nurses for advanced clinical and administrative positions in the traditional inpatient setting, as well as home health nursing, public health nursing, nursing education, the armed services, case management and leadership.

Dental hygiene – provides opportunities for licensed dental hygienists to seek advanced positions within the field or in related areas of education, government, insurance and public health.

After completing their associate degree, students can complete their bachelor's on a full- or part-time basis. Since the bachelor’s degree courses are all available online, students can complete the courses on their own time.

To be eligible for concurrent enrollment, a student must be enrolled in a related associate degree program at an accredited institution, have completed a minimum number of credits, and have attained a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher, plus satisfy all other Penn College application and placement requirements.

A student may take no more than 24 credits in a Penn College bachelor’s program before completing their associate degree.

