San Diego, Calif. — A Penn College brewing instructor shared his knowledge on "hobby brewing" this June at the Homebrew Con in San Diego.

Timothy L. Yarrington, brewing and fermentation science instructor, recently served as a panelist at Homebrew Con, the nation's largest annual gathering of brewing enthusiasts in San Diego.

Yarrington hosted a session called "Managing Bitterness While Pursuing Significant Flavor and Aroma From Hot-Side Hop Additions.” In more plain language, the talk focused on obtaining desired outcomes in flavor and aroma intensity while brewing with hops.

“I found my passion for brewing through brewing at home as a hobby in the 1980s,” Yarrington said. “Hobby brewing has come a long way since then. It was great to attend Homebrew Con 2023 and encounter so much enthusiasm and thirst for knowledge. I am always happy when I can help make complex brewing concepts understandable and offer ways to put that understanding to practical use. It was exciting to look out on such a large room full of folks hungry to learn.”

Homebrew Con is hosted by the American Homebrewers Association and features an all-star lineup of homebrew, cider, mead, and fermentation experts. The three-day conference attracts more than 1,200 attendees from the association’s 37,000-plus membership of homebrewers and beer enthusiasts and concludes with the National Homebrew Competition awards ceremony.

Yarrington graduated from the Master Brewers Program at the American School for Malting and Brewing Science and Technology, University of California, Davis, and passed the Institute of Brewing and Distilling Associate Membership Examination. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife science from Penn State.

In addition to being a Penn College instructor, Yarrington is founding brewer, head of brewing operations and brewmaster at Elk Creek Café + Aleworks in Millheim. He also consults for the brewing industry. Earlier in his brewing career, he earned gold and bronze medals at the Great American Beer Festival, held annually in Denver.

