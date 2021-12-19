Williamsport -- In the new year, Pennsylvania College of Technology will launch “Girl Power,” a free program for ninth-grade girls destined to make a difference in their careers.

Early high school is when future tomorrow makers begin to think about the road ahead: Which career is right? What are the options? What qualities do employers value most? Girl Power is designed to help participants answer those questions, build new skills, and gain confidence.

Girls will gather twice a month: during a Monday evening virtual session and a Sunday afternoon on-campus event. Goals include developing leadership skills, learning time-management strategies, strengthening oral communication skills, networking with like-minded girls from other area schools; and exploring diverse career options in architecture, automotive manufacturing, and more.

“At Penn College, we believe it is important to show girls that it is possible to break the mold,” said Tanya Berfield, director of K-12 Outreach. “Stereotypes related to career opportunities are meant to be challenged, and by doing so, they have more career options, potential for a higher salary, and job satisfaction. We are so excited to work with students in Girl Power to not only show them the power of Penn College, but also to explore and create new dreams.”

Girl Power is also supported by industry. Sponsors include: The JEM Group, Caliber Collision, The RPM Foundation and Gemini/KB Systems.

Registration is open through Jan. 16. The program starts Jan. 24 and concludes April 24. Visit www.pct.edu/girl-power for a full schedule and to register. Capacity is limited to 20 participants. Questions can be directed to K-12 Outreach at Penn College at (570) 320-8003.



