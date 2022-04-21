Williamsport -- A crew of students from Pennsylvania College of Technology majoring in hospitality are set to attend the Kentucky Derby and offer a helping hand for event food preparation.

The Kentucky Derby, often called “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” is the longest continually held sporting event in the United States and typically draws about 155,000 guests. The 148th Kentucky Derby will take place in Louisville, Kentucky on May 7.

Penn College students pursuing degrees in culinary and baking and pastry arts will help prepare the fine food that is served throughout Churchill Downs’ premium dining areas: the venues that host celebrities and other VIPs. Last year, several students were selected to work in the brand-new, state-of-the-art kitchen for the sixth-floor Matt Winn’s Steakhouse.

Students were selected for paid Derby Week internships during on-campus interviews with staff from Levy Restaurants at Churchill Downs. In addition to the Kentucky Derby, students will prepare food for the week of races and festivities that lead up to the final contest.

During Derby Week, the students will not only gain experience in high-volume, high-end food service, but will also work alongside – and learn from – chefs from around the nation who join the effort to create a memorable event for guests.

“The Derby experience teaches our students about quality food service on a grand scale, one that we can’t replicate here on campus,” said Chef Charles R. Niedermyer, instructor of baking and pastry arts/culinary arts, who leads the student contingent each year. “Additionally, it pushes students to solve problems in real time as they navigate a dynamic mega event. We are grateful for our partnership with Levy Restaurants to offer this experience to culinary, baking and business students at Penn College.”

Penn College students slated to complete Kentucky Derby internships, listed by major:

Professional baking: Hannah C. Regester, of Bedford.

Baking and pastry arts: Corrina C. Blose, of Coplay; Dane S. Druckenmiller, of Hellertown; Larissa J. Ealy, of Jonestown; Josephina R. Hanzel, of Wellsville; Patrick E. Hufnagle, of Antes Fort; Emily P. Jones, of Ephrata; McKenna J. Morgan, of Mar Lin; Moira A. Smith, of Aaronsburg; Caleb J. Stemler, of Jersey Shore; and Alexis N. Youse, of Pottstown. Blose, Druckenmiller, Hufnagle, Morgan and Youse are pursuing additional bachelor’s degrees in applied management.

Culinary applications: Nick S. Matthews, of Alpharetta, Ga.

Culinary arts technology: Bryan Aguilar, of Reading; Zoie B. Boyer, of Watsontown; Madison Y. Cooper, of Harrisburg; Kelsyn M. Hart, of Linden; Kassidy J. Kalbach, of Berwick; Aaron Timmons, of Greencastle; and Kayla M. Wilson, of Williamsport. Cooper and Wilson are also pursuing degrees in applied management, while Timmons is pursuing additional degrees in applied management and baking and pastry arts.

Business administration: Kylee P. Albert, of Boyertown.

