Williamsport, Pa. -- Nine Pennsylvania College of Technology horticulture students journeyed to North Carolina for the 46th annual National Collegiate Landscape Competition and left with scholarships in tow.

A number of Penn College students gave noteworthy performances in their respective categories, and the team finished 19th among 43 schools overall.

As part of the three-day event, five Penn College students shared scholarships totaling $6,500 from the National Association of Landscape Professionals Foundation.

All Penn College students that attended the event are pursuing degrees in landscape/plant production technology or landscape/horticulture technology: landscape emphasis. Several are enrolled in additional business-related majors.

They were accompanied by Carl J. Bower Jr., assistant professor of horticulture, and Ronald A. Burger, an award-winning nursery management alumnus making a 10th trip on behalf of his alma mater.

“Ron is our biggest supporter,” Bower said. “The students love that he is there to cheer them on, and so do I. He is always uplifting, and makes sure the students understand just what they are capable of.”

Students competed in 19 contests, with Wolfe finishing 18th overall among 510 participants.

“I couldn't be happier with the trip; the students had a great time competing,” Bower said. “Yes, it was stressful, but they bonded as teammates, learned new skills, met students from across the country and networked extensively. All in all, just a great experience.”

Yule placed ninth in Compact Excavator Operation and 11th in Mini Track Loader Operation; Folsom finished 14th in Compact Track/Skid Steer Operation; Wiest placed 15th in Construction Cost Estimating; and Maneval finished in the top third of Annual and Perennial Identification, as well as Flower and Foliage Identification.

In team events, Wiest and Bradley placed 11th in Safety First; Folsom, Mitchell and Wolfe placed 12th in Landscape Plant Installation; Walters and Wolfe placed 13th in Hardscape Installation; and Walters and Bradley placed 14th in Arboriculture Techniques.

“I thought NCLC was a fantastic experience, definitely the most fun I've had so far being in the horticulture program," Maneval said. "You could feel the energy and excitement from the students and staff and how passionate they were to be a part of such an awesome opportunity. Among the workshops and contests and many, many jokes in between, NCLC is a highlight of the program, and I can't wait for next year!”

The three-day competition brings together the nation's top landscape and horticulture students, companies, and dozens of major manufacturers and suppliers. Hundreds of students from two- and four-year colleges annually demonstrate their skills in real-world, competitive events and network with top companies at the industry’s largest career fair.

“Having the opportunity to go to NCLC is something I hope for all students to experience in their respective fields,” Folsom added. “The team was able to take on personal responsibilities, push past comfort zones, and apply our education and abilities, with the only expectations being our own. We came home with a very unique experience and memories to carry with us throughout our time here at Penn College. I know I plan on competing again next year!”

Among the five scholarship recipients, Mitchell was given $2,000, and Wiest received $1,500. Awarded $1,000 each were Rebecca Cornish, of Lewisburg; Chelsea T. Lahr, of Herndon; and Jadyen S. Reeder, of Lock Haven.

“I was thrilled to learn that five students received scholarships this year, up from four last year. I tell students, ‘The only way you are going to be selected is to apply, and if you put the work into it, like so many of our students do, you have as good a chance as anyone,’” Bower said. “These are all great students that absolutely deserve this recognition, and I'm glad that Faith and Sophia could be along to receive the honors in person.”

The group also connected with Elliott C. Redding, a 2017 grad (and former NCLC competitor) working in Raleigh, who stopped by to cheer on the team.

Making the March 15-19 trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, were students Seth J. Bradley, of Pottstown; Sonia C. Fladd, of Jersey Shore; Ian A. Folsom, of Williamsport; Grace E. Maneval, of Montgomery; Faith E. Mitchell, of Sunbury; Grant Walters, of Dover; Sophia G. Wiest, of Butler; Brandon C. Wolfe, of Albion; and Nicholas E. Yule, of Berwick.



