Williamsport, Pa. – The National Association of Landscape Professionals Foundation has awarded $1,000 scholarships to each of four Pennsylvania College of Technology landscape/horticulture technology students on behalf of industry benefactors.

Honored virtually during NALP’s 45th annual National Collegiate Landscape Competition held March 15-19 were Nick Bianchi of Archbald, recipient of The Ruppert Landscape Company Scholarship; Erick V. Kennedy of Williamsport, RM Landscape and Lemcke Family Scholarship; Joanne S. Kim of Williamsport, Chapel Valley Landscape Co. – The Reeve Family Scholarship; and Cyra E. Sterner of Williamsport, Jacobsen Landscape Design and Construction Scholarship.

Bianchi and Kim are enrolled in the major’s landscape emphasis; Kennedy and Sterner are in its plant production emphasis.

“While we weren’t able to travel to NCLC for the students to be recognized by their scholarship sponsors, it should in no way lessen the level of acknowledgement these students deserve,” said Carl J. Bower Jr., assistant professor of horticulture. “Each student should be proud – as we are, because they worked hard – to be honored by these four companies that are leaders in the industry.

“In addition to the recognition of the students, it also reminds those companies that Penn College continues to be a source for quality students and graduates.”

Penn College students taking part in some of the NCLC’s online events included Kennedy, who finished sixth out of 76 entries in Woody Ornamental Plant ID and 14th among 50 competitors in Interior Plant Identification; and Sara L. Plankenhorn, an applied management major from Williamsport, who placed 19th in Woody Ornamental Plant ID.

Grant Walters, of Dover, competed in six categories: Hardscape Installation, finishing 12th out of 46 participants; Business Management, 22nd of 44; Compact Excavator Operation, 22nd of 40; Construction Cost Estimating, seventh of 12; Maintenance Cost Estimating, ninth of 10; and Safety Management, 72nd of 76.

For more than two decades, the NALP Foundation has focused on the education of future landscape industry professionals. Through generous support from donors, the NALP Foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million in academic scholarships to students in college-level landscape and horticulture programs.

“NALP Foundation Scholarship applications are reviewed independently by a team of industry professionals and educators,” said Britt Wood, the foundation’s executive director. “The team looks for academic merits, leadership, community service, creativity, demonstration of leadership, financial need and any other special circumstances that stand out for a deserving scholarship recipient.

“The NALP Foundation is dedicated to advancing careers in the landscape industry and is grateful to companies … who provide academic opportunities to deserving students to help build a legacy for the lawn and landscape industry.”