Williamsport, Pa. — Local horticulture students of Pennsylvania College of Technology made their way to a national competition this month, with one student earning scholarship recognition at the event.

Eight Penn College students attended the National Collegiate Landscape Competition at Mississippi State University earlier this month.

The national competition was held from March 15 through 18 and included several categories ranging from sales presentations to equipment operations and plant identification.

During the event, a landscape/plant production technology major, Laura A. Snyder of Harrisburg received the Jacobsen Landscape Design and Construction Scholarship for $1,000.

Sophia G. Wiest, a landscape/plant production technology student from Butler, placed third in the Construction Cost Estimating category, fifth in Sales Presentation, and 24th overall.

Other team members included: William M. Bishop and Ian A. Folsom, Williamsport; Jacob B. Keir, Warren Center; Marshall J. LaBuda, Fogelsville; Grace L. Maneval, Montgomery; and Brandon C. Wolfe, Albion.

“The students continue to impress me in this competition,” said Carl J. Bower Jr., assistant professor of horticulture. “These are some of the best students in the country studying landscape contracting, horticulture and plant sciences. The students come away energized by the competition, the career fair, and the networking with other students and industry from around the country. It is so easy to be proud of their accomplishments.”

The college finished 23rd among 46 schools at the event, which is sponsored by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. Top honors went to Cuyahoga Community College.

Accompanying Bower and the students was Ronald A. Burger, a 1978 nursery management graduate of Williamsport Area Community College (a Penn College predecessor) and the 2013 recipient of an alumni Mentorship Award. Befitting the college’s rationale in presenting that award, this was the 11th time that Burger traveled in support of students participating in the competition.

In noteworthy performances among the many categories in which Penn College students competed:

Folsom finished sixth in Mini Track Loader Operation.

Folsom and Wolfe placed eighth in Arboriculture Techniques.

Snyder came in 11th in Woody Plant Identification.

Snyder also received the Jacobsen Landscape Design and Construction Scholarship.

Bishop and Wolfe placed 15th in Landscape Maintenance Operations.

“Laura is so deserving of this scholarship,” said Carl J. Bower Jr., assistant professor of horticulture. “She comes to us from many years of experience in the industry, and combining that with her knowledge has made her an exceptional student who is destined for great things.”

In addition to the competition and its related opportunities – including instructional sessions and career networking – students visited the Birmingham (Alabama) Botanical Gardens on their trip.

After a full day of workshops on March 15, Keir said, “I learned so much today, I feel like I already won.”

“NCLC was an inspiring experience,” Snyder added. “The combination of industry leaders, dedicated educators and driven students made me feel fortunate to be a member of the landscaping community.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.