Williamsport, Pa. — A pair of recent Pennsylvania College of Technology graduates from the landscape and plant production technology program have been selected to receive this year's Fred Winter Memorial Awards for Excellence in Horticulture. The awards are presented annually by the Philadelphia Society for Promoting Agriculture.

Rebecca Cornish of Lewisburg, and Faith E. Mitchell of Sunbury will each receive $1,500 as part of the awards. According to the judge's panel for the awards, Cornish and Mitchell's applications "rose to the top of the pile" during review.

Both recipients graduated in mid-May, with Cornish receiving an associate degree in landscape and horticulture technology: plant production emphasis and a bachelor's degree in business administration: management concentration. Mitchell earned an associate degree in landscape and horticulture technology: landscape emphasis.

Cornish plans to attend graduate school in the fall to earn a master’s degree in agronomy, with an eye toward owning and operating an organic, sustainable, and regenerative produce and flower farm featuring an onsite restaurant and event space. While she searches for land, she sells handmade ornaments and jewelry in her Etsy shop to help fund that goal.

Mitchell is working at Lloyd’s Landscapes Inc., her family’s Sunbury business, and is continuing her Penn College education to pursue a degree in applied management.

The Fred Winter Memorial Awards were created to honor an internationally known radiologist and coronary arteriography expert who died in June 2012. In addition to being known in the medical community, he was a Master Gardener who developed several new lines of rhododendrons. Memorial awards are given to two outstanding full-time students who plan to pursue a career in horticulture.

Cornish and Mitchell will be invited to a fall session of the Philadelphia Society for Promoting Agriculture to be formally introduced to members and meet Barbara Winter, who sponsors the award in her late husband’s honor.

