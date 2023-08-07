Pennsylvania College of Technology has presented a Volunteer of the Year Award to a standout alumni.

Whitnie-Rae Mays received the honor of "Alumni Volunteer of the Year" at the college's Summer 2023 Commencement ceremony held Aug. 5 at the Community Arts Center.

Mays earned a Bachelor of Science in applied technology studies from Penn College in 2014 and an Associate of Applied Science in advertising art in 2012. She is a graphic designer and marketing specialist with Lycoming Engines, a manufacturer of aircraft engines headquartered in Williamsport.

The Alumni Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes an alumnus or alumna who has generously volunteered time and talent at Penn College events and activities.

Mays serves on the Penn College Alumni Board, is an Alumni Tomorrow Maker and volunteers as a Wildcat Alumni Career Mentor – all initiatives that support, engage and connect alumni, current students, employers and industry partners. She regularly attends alumni events and has returned to campus for Welcome Weekend move-in activities to assist new students and their families.

As a student, Mays served as a Presidential Student Ambassador, a Connections link (student orientation leader), and a community assistant, and she worked as a student photographer in the college’s Public Relations & Marketing office. She received the President’s Award, a Penn College Award and an Awesome Woman Exemplar award.

At Lycoming Engines, Mays is involved in Operation Wellness, Quarter-to-Two Flight Club and the Women’s Network. She is also working on earning her private pilot’s license.

Mays is the owner of Whitnie-Rae LLC, offering professional photography and design services to individuals and businesses. Prior to joining Lycoming Engines, she worked as a design and marketing manager, business development specialist and sales consultant for Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and continues to serve as a Subaru of America ambassador.

Mays is a member of Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Lycoming Class of 2024, a specialized training program developing and motivating community leaders.

A native of Berks County, she is a graduate of Daniel Boone Area High School, Birdsboro.

