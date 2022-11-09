Wellsboro, Pa. — Penn College will hold informational sessions for future nurses at the Wellsboro campus in November and December.

Penn College at Wellsboro’s Practical Nursing Program will host four information sessions for those considering nursing as a career: Nov. 10, Nov. 21, Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, all at 6:30 p.m. The sessions will be held at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and will be connected to the Potter County Education Center via Zoom.

Lauren M. Scheetz, assistant director of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition, and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The next full-time practical nursing class will run from March 14, 2023, to March 8, 2024 (with a graduation date of March 12, 2024). Classroom experiences will be held at the Wellsboro campus and the Potter County Education Council, with clinical experiences throughout the Northern Tier.

A part-time program, which will mix classroom instruction one day a week with evening/weekend clinicals two days a week, will also be offered this year for interested students. That program is scheduled to begin June 8, 2023, and graduate on March 25, 2025. Classroom experiences will be held at the Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences throughout the Northern Tier.

The Test of Essential Academic Skills and a minimum passing score are required for entry into the program. Before taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by Feb. 27 to be considered for admission to the March class and by May 26 for the June class.

Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities. Potter County students join from the Education Council in Coudersport with clinical experiences at UPMC Cole, and Sweden Valley Manor.

For more detailed information and to register, call 570-724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu, or visit the Penn College at Wellsboro website.

For more about the college, a national leader in applied technology education and workforce development, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.