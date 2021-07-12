Williamsport, Pa. - Pennsylvania College of Technology is known for having a diverse campus, as well as a diverse curriculum.

The college recently created a LEAP Center which will place an emphasis on assisting students through their first year by functioning as an advisory source.

LEAP stands for 'Learning, Evolving, Adapting, Preparing.

“The creation of the LEAP Center is an affirmation of Penn College’s continued commitment to student success,” said Carolyn R. Strickland, vice president for enrollment management and associate provost.

Christie Bing Kraker officially began her duties as Director of LEAP on June 23. Kraker brings over 25 years of experience with post-secondary experience to Penn College.

Most recently, she served as dean of students at Susquehanna University. She holds a bachelor's degree in physical education and fitness management and a master's in leadership and policy studies from the University of Memphis.

The LEAP Center officially opened on July 1. Its primary objective is to increase student retention, though some activities may also enhance recruitment.

The Center is planning student outreach initiatives; admissions events; scheduling and advising; small group meetings; monitoring of early alert referrals; and study skill workshops.

“We expect this new approach to services for incoming students to transform the way we help them navigate the transition to college life and their first year. We are extremely excited to have Christie at the helm, with the backing of her previous experiences in student life, with case management and direct student contact, and as a demonstrated leader within the higher-education community," Strickland said.

"We look forward to the impact she will make on bringing the new center online and positively impacting Penn College student retention," Strickland said in conclusion.