Williamsport, Pa. – The Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors has authorized emeritus status for three retired faculty members: Richard J. Calvert, Jr., assistant professor and co-department head of electronics; Jeffrey B. Weaver, associate professor of electronics; and Timothy Weston, associate professor for plastics technology.

Calvert retired in August after 28 years with Penn College. Weaver retired in 2018 after 32 years of service. Weston retired in August, having worked for the college for nearly 34 years.

“Tim, Rick and Jeff worked tirelessly for the students and programs they proudly represent,” said Michael J. Reed, vice president for academic affairs/provost. “Their expertise, mission focus and passion for continual improvement have generated a legacy that will be carried forward for years to come. They personally impacted multiple generations of industry ‘tomorrow makers,’ and we are grateful for their tremendous contributions.”

Calvert, who served as department head for the Electronics Department for more than 25 years, was honored with an Excellence in Teaching Award in 2005 and an Excellence in Academic Advising Award in 2016.

Comments from his nominating materials include:

“As department head, Mr. Calvert became a scheduling wizard for our students. Not only did he help the electronics faculty with their advisees, he often aided other departments’ students with their scheduling issues.”

“The flexibility and multiple skills that Mr. Calvert possesses is exhibited through his ability to not only teach courses in the Electronics Department, but in the Plastics and Manufacturing Departments, as well.”

Weaver earned a trio of Distinguished Teaching Awards from the college: He received the Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award in 2006, the highest honor accorded to a Penn College faculty member, as well as Excellence in Teaching Awards in 2003 and 1990.

Comments from his nominating materials:

“During his tenure at the college, Mr. Weaver always put the students first. He has conducted chaperoned student field experiences, as well as many noncredit sessions for Workforce Development and Career Services, helping to prepare students for the workforce. His abundance of achievements, leadership, and selfless nature has earned him much respect from his peers.”

“He was instrumental in curriculum development for the Cisco Networking program. As a member of the Governance Committee, Mr. Weaver often voiced his opinion to better the experiences of the students. By serving on the V.P. of Academic Affairs/Provost Search Committee, faculty search committees and Middle States Periodic Review Report Committee, Mr. Weaver often exhibited leadership and creativity.”

Weston was a founder of the college’s Department of Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology and served as department head of plastics, founder and director of the Plastics Manufacturing Center (now the Plastics Innovation & Resource Center), principal investigator for the National Science Foundation’s Plastics Resources for Educators Program grant, chair of Governance Curriculum Committee, and adviser to the Student Chapter of the Society of Plastics Engineers.

Comments from his nominating materials include:

“Mr. Weston’s service to the college has been exemplary. In fact, it has far exceeded the typical contributions of a faculty member.”

“He continuously works on making his curriculum more accessible to learners and relevant to the latest technology. His contributions to the department, including his faculty colleagues, have been significant, such as developing new courses and sharing all developed content with the next person to teach that course. Also, he has initiated and overseen the acquisition of many major pieces of equipment that keep the plastics labs up to date. As the plastics department head, Mr. Weston has led significant departmental advances.”