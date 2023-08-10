Williamsport, Pa. — As Little League returns next week, fans can expect to see media produced by Penn College graduates and now staff members of Little League.

The three Penn College graphic design graduates—Amanda M. Cropper-Rose (class of 2012), Danielle N. Gannon (2022) and Natalie K. Lincalis (2023)—make up Little League International's Creative Department.

Cropper-Rose is Little League’s creative director, and Gannon and Lincalis are graphic designers.

Collectively, the three execute the visual design and branding for the world’s largest youth sports organization, ensuring all components consistently reflect Little League’s values and identity.

“One of the key items our creative team is constantly tasked with is finding a way to keep our historic brand both relevant and modernized in a society that is constantly evolving,” said Kevin Fountain, Little League’s senior director of communications. “The work that Amanda, Danni and Natalie have achieved in such a short time together is not only an inspiration for what’s to come, but also a testament to the tremendous professionalism, skill and creativity they all have, both individually and collaboratively.”

Cropper-Rose, of Hughesville, is in her second stint at Little League. For more than eight years, she served in various graphic design roles before leaving to work as an independent contractor for The Home Depot’s technology department. She returned to Little League in April, assuming the newly created position of creative director.

“After reflecting on my previous time with Little League and the incredible experiences I had, I realized I still felt connected to the work and that I had more to offer the organization,” she said. “I enjoy working at Little League because the work is very fulfilling, and I’m involved in a team that fosters creativity.”

The work extends beyond designing an array of visual elements enjoyed by the 300,000-400,000 spectators at the annual Little League World Series. The team’s talent is tapped for promotional and marketing pieces earmarked for the local-league level, Little League Official Store, World of Little League Museum and the organization’s social media outlets.

“I focus more on managing creative projects in ways that set the team up for success while still allowing Danielle and Natalie room to use their own creative talents,” Cropper-Rose explained. “We all have unique abilities and work best when we collectively come together as a team.”

Gannon, of Williamsport, was a temporary member of the creative team for five months before being named a permanent full-time graphic designer in January.

“I was very excited and relieved. I was happy I’d get to continue in a more permanent position,” Gannon said. “I want to be part of something that brings communities together.”

Her tasks have included developing brand guidelines for the Little League World Series with Mike Weslosky, director of web and emerging technologies, and overseeing the organization’s print shop.

“I’m also very proud of the Girls with Game spread in last year’s (Little League World Series souvenir) program. It was my first real project with Little League,” she said.

The spread was an offshoot of the Girls with Game campaign that Cropper-Rose helped develop in 2019. The award-winning initiative celebrates and empowers female participation within Little League programs. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the Little League Softball World Series.

Female representation within Little League’s Creative Department grew in June with the hiring of Lincalis. The Muncy native was a graphic design intern last summer when she developed social media graphics and created the cover of the souvenir program.

“I knew during the internship that I wanted to come back to Little League,” she said. “I loved the team I was able to be part of, and I loved the creative freedom that was given to me. I could not be happier to be given the opportunity to return.”

This year, Lincalis co-designed the entire souvenir program. In addition to social media graphics, she created environmental signage for the Little League World Series and related events.

“Art has always been a passion of mine since I was a young girl,” she said. “I have always loved the process of it, the joy of creating something new and being able to express yourself throughout the art that you get to create in graphic design.”

Gannon’s mother inspired her to be a graphic designer.

“She would always paint these large pieces for our church or as gifts for family. Seeing the happiness it brought her and the people she made art for, I think that’s what sold me,” Gannon recalled. “It was a way for me to do something I loved while hopefully also making a difference.”

Familial influence also pointed Cropper-Rose to the field. She was exposed to advertising art at an early age, thanks to her family owning and operating a supermarket in Downingtown, where Cropper-Rose lived until she was 15.

“Some of my earliest memories involve watching my dad set the weekly ads and helping my pop-pop choose the lettering for the vinyl roadside signage. Looking back, I realized I’ve always been a graphic designer,” she said.

All three had different paths to earning a bachelor’s degree in graphic design at Penn College, but they share the same sentiment when it comes to their education: gratitude.

“Penn College does a great job teaching you the software and skills you need to know once you get a job,” Lincalis said. “The professors in this program do as much as they can to make sure you have everything you need for when you graduate.”

“I use everything I learned from the graphic design courses at Penn College to do my job,” Gannon added.

So does Cropper-Rose.

“Eleven years later, I still rely on my Penn College education every day,” she said. “The education I received covered all the bases including the history, technicality and situational case studies that together form a well-rounded designer. Penn College certainly set me up for success in the workforce.”

Brian A. Flynn, assistant professor and department head of graphic design, taught the trio when they were students at Penn College. He’s not surprised by their success.

“These graphic design alumni exemplify what our program is all about,” he said. “All three of these women display talent, will and desire, and I am eagerly looking forward to seeing the exciting designs they create for Little League, which is an amazing organization. Their work will be seen by people all over the world.”

The significance of three women joining forces to advance the brand of an iconic worldwide sports organization isn’t lost on Cropper-Rose.

“Leading an all-female creative department is special,” she said. “We’re supported incredibly by our male teammates, but there is a great sense of pride in our female-run creative department, especially in a male-dominated industry.”

Fountain echoed that sentiment.

“To have an all-female creative team is something we are very proud of here at Little League, and we look forward to the work they will continue to accomplish together in hopes to inspire the next generation of talented female graphic designers and creative directors,” he said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.