Williamsport, Pa. -- A new format is in place for the 34th Annual Penn College Foundation Golf Classic – sponsored by Compass Group North America – a fundraising event that has generated more than 700 scholarship awards totaling nearly $900,000 in student support since its inception.

Adapting to ongoing pandemic restrictions, this year’s event enables foursomes to register and complete their rounds during the month of September at the Williamsport Country Club while enjoying a complimentary lunch on the course.

Additionally, all teams will receive gift certificates for a “Let Le Jeune Chef Cater your Friday Night” five-course, take-home dinner, along with a choice of individual player gifts. At the end of the tournament, there will be awards for the low individual and team scores on both a net and gross basis.

“Compass Group is proud to team up with Penn College on this unique take on the Foundation’s Golf Classic event,” said Chris Kowalewski, chief growth officer, Compass Group North America.

“We support the college because of its steadfast commitment to educating deserving students, no matter the challenges they face. While we can’t make the trip to Williamsport this year, we remain focused with you on student scholarships and look forward to joining you next year!”

In recognition of the challenging economic climate – and the fact that some aspects of the event are not possible this year, such as the visiting golf pro exhibition – the cost to register a foursome has been reduced.

The revised format still allows participants to enjoy a day on the course and a wonderful meal from Le Jeune Chef Restaurant, while continuing the tradition of supporting talented and deserving Penn College students – all while keeping the college’s colleagues and community safe.

“As a member of the Penn College Foundation Board of Directors and president of the Board of Directors at Williamsport Country Club, we are proud to continue our organizations’ partnership,” said Larry Allison, Jr.

“We are excited to champion and host this innovative format, which will allow us to continue supporting the students while maintaining the safety of all involved.”

Sponsorships are still available for this year’s “virtual” event. Sponsors will be recognized in a variety of ways through Penn College social media, on programs provided to all teams during their golf rounds, and in subsequent college publicity.

Complete details and registration information will follow. To learn more, or to be added to the mailing list for additional information, please contact Myra Shaffer at mshaffer@pct.edu.